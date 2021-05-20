Ceera Investments LLC Invests $401,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 11.1% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in AbbVie by 8.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 3.8% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 38,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 4.6% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $115.85 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $117.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.08 and a 200 day moving average of $106.38. The firm has a market cap of $204.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

