Ceera Investments LLC Invests $1.87 Million in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MNST. Argus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $90.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $66.62 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.