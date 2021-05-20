Ceera Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 13,954 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000. McKesson comprises 2.2% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,309 shares of company stock worth $3,014,461 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $198.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $139.22 and a twelve month high of $204.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

