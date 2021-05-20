Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

MTTRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ceconomy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTTRY opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ceconomy has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.45.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

