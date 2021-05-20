CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.75.

CDK stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.61. 4,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,237. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

