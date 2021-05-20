C&C Group (LON:CCR) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

C&C Group (LON:CCR) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 345 ($4.51) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 181 ($2.36). Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CCR traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 318.60 ($4.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,448. The company has a market cap of £992.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 288.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 247.30. C&C Group has a 52-week low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 325.60 ($4.25).

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

