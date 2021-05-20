Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) CEO Sells $1,725,000.00 in Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $111.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $116.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.83. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

