CBDAO (BREE) Price Up 7.2% This Week

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 20th. CBDAO has a market capitalization of $87,235.41 and approximately $139,796.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CBDAO has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00075918 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00019049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $494.01 or 0.01177273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $4,131.91 or 0.09846629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00055238 BTC.

CBDAO Coin Profile

BREE is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

