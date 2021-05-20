Catherine Cusack Buys 2,000 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Catherine Cusack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Catherine Cusack acquired 1,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $17,340.00.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. Research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

