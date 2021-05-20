carVertical Price Down 43.9% This Week (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last week, carVertical has traded down 43.9% against the dollar. One carVertical coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $95,869.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00075105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00017541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $464.11 or 0.01169660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00058988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,849.72 or 0.09702061 BTC.

carVertical Coin Profile

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

