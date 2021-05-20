Carrefour (EPA:CA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.73

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €14.73 ($17.33) and traded as high as €17.41 ($20.48). Carrefour shares last traded at €17.34 ($20.39), with a volume of 3,328,768 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CA. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.27 ($20.32).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.73.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

