Carl Cavers Acquires 472 Shares of Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) insider Carl Cavers purchased 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £1,803.04 ($2,355.68).

Shares of LON SUMO opened at GBX 365.50 ($4.78) on Thursday. Sumo Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 167.75 ($2.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 362.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 327.18. The company has a market capitalization of £625.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 369 ($4.82) target price on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

