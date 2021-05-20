Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at ATB Capital

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at C$3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.53 million and a P/E ratio of -4.46. Cardiol Therapeutics has a one year low of C$1.98 and a one year high of C$5.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.89.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

