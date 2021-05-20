Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) PT Raised to C$4.50

Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRTPF opened at $2.53 on Monday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

