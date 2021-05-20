Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.900-6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NYSE CAH traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $57.28. 56,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,813. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

