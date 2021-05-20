Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 718,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,624 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $43,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 37.1% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 292,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

