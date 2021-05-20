Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,491 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Capri worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $55.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

