Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.71

Shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.71 and traded as high as $12.75. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 78,782 shares.

CPLP has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Product Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

The firm has a market cap of $237.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the first quarter valued at about $392,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 90.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

