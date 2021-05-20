Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 410,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,983 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $52,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Shares of COF stock opened at $157.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.77. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 78.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $160.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

