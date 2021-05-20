Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $220,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $231.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.77. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.41 and a 12 month high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

