Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $202,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,559,000 after acquiring an additional 58,145 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 216,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 29,103 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000.

Shares of LRGF opened at $41.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $43.02.

