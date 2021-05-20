Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $987,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $718,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $1,308,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $1,034,000.

Coupang stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52).

In other Coupang news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lydia Jett acquired 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

