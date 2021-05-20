Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,185 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,261 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $39.25 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

