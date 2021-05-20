Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,500 Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $968,000.

Shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

