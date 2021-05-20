Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading Up 9.1%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.31. Approximately 24,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,143,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.65.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 34,477 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 303,122 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 119,434 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

