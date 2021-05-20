Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$100.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$500.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$587.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Desjardins raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$515.00 to C$511.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$356.08.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$95.05 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$65.20 and a 52 week high of C$98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$431.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$441.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.36 billion and a PE ratio of 4.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.77%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

