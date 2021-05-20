Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$131.00 Price Target at CSFB

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by stock analysts at CSFB from C$123.00 to C$131.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$137.23.

TSE CM traded up C$0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$134.25. 694,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,850. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$126.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$116.74. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$81.35 and a 12-month high of C$134.44. The firm has a market cap of C$60.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.68.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.9080352 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total value of C$1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,260. Also, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson acquired 400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$124.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,818,470.60. Insiders have sold a total of 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

