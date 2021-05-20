Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Raised to C$67.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$61.00 to C$67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAR.UN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$63.94.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$56.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$42.22 and a 12-month high of C$58.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$55.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.67 billion and a PE ratio of 10.41.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

