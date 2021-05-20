Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Raised to C$67.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$67.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDPYF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.88.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $46.28 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $31.35 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.1068 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

