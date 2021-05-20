Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.89% from the company’s previous close.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Canada Goose from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.50, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth $4,707,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Canada Goose by 337.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 45,593 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth $24,229,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canada Goose by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 423,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.