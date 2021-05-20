Canaccord Genuity Boosts Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$100.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$93.00 to C$100.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONEX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Onex from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday.

Onex stock opened at C$86.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion and a PE ratio of 9.29. Onex has a twelve month low of C$56.12 and a twelve month high of C$88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$81.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$74.34.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

