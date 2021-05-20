Canaccord Genuity Boosts Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to C$16.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DREUF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $11.89.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

