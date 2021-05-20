Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Down 4.7%

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)’s stock price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.13 and last traded at $43.17. 32,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,403,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.38%.

In related news, Director Mary J. George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,635 shares of company stock valued at $300,333 and have sold 963,288 shares valued at $43,612,308. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Camping World by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Camping World by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Camping World by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

