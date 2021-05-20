Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Camping World has decreased its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Camping World has a payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Camping World to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

CWH stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camping World will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $100,189.08. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,635 shares of company stock valued at $300,333 and have sold 963,288 shares valued at $43,612,308. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWH. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

