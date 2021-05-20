Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Trading Down 4.5%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 9,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 507,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get Caleres alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $929.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $512,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,150. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Caleres by 28.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Caleres by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Caleres by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.