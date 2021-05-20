CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Plans Dividend of $0.01

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0108 per share on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $1.12 on Thursday. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

CAIXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CaixaBank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.