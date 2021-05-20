CAE (NYSE:CAE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.61. 10,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,157. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAE has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 164.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAE. CIBC cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

