Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 6,761 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,761 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

SHV traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $110.52. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,923. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.52. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.82.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

