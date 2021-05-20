Cadinha & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 2.8% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,525,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.86.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $251.74. The company had a trading volume of 24,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.