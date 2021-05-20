Cadinha & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,541,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,342,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.78. 69,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,145. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.