Cadinha & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 223,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 70,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 156.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 37,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,423,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,723. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.73 and a 200-day moving average of $200.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $147.97 and a twelve month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

