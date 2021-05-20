Cadinha & Co. LLC Increases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 77.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,837 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Amphenol by 72.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,281,000 after buying an additional 65,369 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 20,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Amphenol by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,889,000 after purchasing an additional 218,637 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $4,080,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,216,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,133 shares of company stock worth $41,302,363 in the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,240. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.90. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $44.60 and a one year high of $69.62. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

