Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $16.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,998 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for about 2.4% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Silver Trust worth $16,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 45,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1,886.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 953,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 905,263 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 286.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 100,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 74,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.77. 1,049,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,802,883. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

