Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

CADE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $873,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,229 shares of company stock worth $2,036,717 over the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $1,772,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after acquiring an additional 325,942 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

