Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.