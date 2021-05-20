Bvf Partners L. P/Il Acquires 58,000 Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Stock

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 58,000 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $827,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIN opened at $16.32 on Thursday. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

RAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

