Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.86.

BG stock opened at $85.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.67. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

In related news, Director Bernardo Hees bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.32 per share, with a total value of $507,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at $402,549. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,231 shares of company stock worth $22,657,291 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 281.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,787,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 186,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after buying an additional 100,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

