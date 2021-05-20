Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.500-7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.86.

Bunge stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.97. 1,039,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.52.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

In related news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at $626,335.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,231 shares of company stock worth $22,657,291. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

