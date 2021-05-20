BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$111.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$114.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on BRP from C$100.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on BRP to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of TSE:DOO traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$98.20. The company had a trading volume of 115,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,952. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$110.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$91.73. The stock has a market cap of C$8.24 billion and a PE ratio of 23.93. BRP has a 1-year low of C$41.23 and a 1-year high of C$119.68.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. On average, analysts expect that BRP will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 2.68%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

