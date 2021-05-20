Brokers Set Expectations for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $19.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $702,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 2,954.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.